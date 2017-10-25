Dayton International Airport eyes changes to terminal area

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Changes will soon be coming to Dayton International Airport.

Phase 1 of a 25 million dollar plan was approved by the Dayton City Commission, Wednesday morning.

“It’s been almost 30 years since we have made any major improvements that would make an impact on passenger experience,” said Terry Slaybaugh, the Director of the Dayton International Airport.

The first upgrade package will cost 3.8 million dollars.

The upgrade will include new restrooms with the addition of mother rooms and improving heating and air conditioning.

However, the airport has their eyes set on a complete face lift of the terminal area.

“Everything from the wall behind the ticket counters to the curb in front of the parking garage will be replaced,” said Slaybaugh.

The second and third phase will cost around 16 million dollars if it is approved.

The renovation would include a new canopy with colored lighting and the removal the six-curb that spans the terminal.

“Both of these projects will be lead projects. Leaders in energy and environmental design, said John Fabelo of AIA Architectural Design. He adds, “We create buildings that are easier to operate and that consume less of our resources.”

The later phase of the project could add more options for travelers.

“The big improvement will be a rental car store. A 6,000 square foot building that will be built attached to the garage,” said Fabelo.

Some travelers are on board. Others, not so much.

“It’s an unnecessary waste of money. I mean this is a nice airport. It’s convenient and easy,” said Dennis Smith of Miamisburg.

According to officials, the money for the upgrades are coming from a grant and from cash flow at the airport.