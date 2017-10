DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dr. Marc Sweeney is the Founding Dean of the School of Pharmacy at Cedarville University.

Dr. Sweeney talked with 2 NEWS co-anchor Brooke Moore about Issue 2.

READ MORE: Yes and No on Issue Two go head to head, one month before voters decide

The Issue Two Forum took place on October 11 and if you missed it you can watch it below.