Former Sears Auto to become Outback Steakhouse

By Published:

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Something new is blooming at the Dayton Mall. The old Sears Auto Center is set to be turned into an Outback Steakhouse.

Township officials say getting new businesses on board is all a part of continued efforts to revitalize the Dayton mall.

Andrew Papanek, Miami Township Board of Trustees president said of the mall: “It’s already vibrant and we want to keep it that way. The Dayton mall is one of the most active malls in the country. You read about that type of mall being a dinosaur, that they’re dying. But this mall is not.”

Clean up at the former Sears Auto Center continued today. Crews removed furniture and scrap metal from the vacant building which closed down for good in September.

In addition to the restaurant, the space will also have room for at least one additional retail tenant.

Papanek said it’s a 500 thousand dollar investment that the township didn’t want to pass up.

The redevelopment is all a part of Miami Township’s master plan to improve the Dayton Mall.

“It keeps the community and the Dayton mall master plan on the right path,” Papanek said. “It keeps us revitalized, it keeps us moving forward.”

As for when residents will be able to stop by Outback for dinner, Papanek said all the paperwork is in place, it’s up to the Outback construction team to begin.

