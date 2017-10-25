Grambling State: 2 students fatally shot on campus

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — A sheriff’s spokesman says two people have been fatally shot on the campus at Grambling State University, and the shooter fled the scene.

Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s spokesman Stephen Williams says detectives are at the scene of the double homicide, assisting campus police.

Grambling State University Media Relations Director Will Sutton told local media that it happened during an altercation in a courtyard. The local ABC News affiliate KNOE reported that Sutton identified the victims as Grambling students, Earl Andrews and Monquiarius Caldwell, both 23 and from Farmerville, Louisiana.

The campus police and media relations offices had no more details they could share immediately.

