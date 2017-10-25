Hundreds demonstrate outside Fuyao

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Hundreds lined up outside Fuyao Glass America chanting: “We are the union! The mighty, might union!”

Workers at Fuyao want to join the United Auto Workers union, and union members showed up outside the company today in a show of support.

Union member Janie Jamieson said: “We believe that they’re entitled to a fair wage and we want them to have benefits and we want them to be represented and that’s why we’re here.”

Singing, chanting, and brandishing signs reading “Stronger Together” and “Union Yes”, union members demanded change.

Union members claim some workers at the plant are struggling to make ends meet. They also pointed to “safety problems” at the plant and said some workers feel as though they aren’t treated with respect.

The members even drew the attention of Dayton mayor Nan Whaley. She said she stands in solidarity with the workers

“Organized Labor and the right to organize is a key part of how we make sure people get decent benefits and make sure that they get a decent wage,” Whaley said.

Union president Brian Martin said the union members banded together to make sure that Fuyao workers “know that we have their back”.

When reached for comment, Fuyao said in a statement that said in part: “We respect our associates’ right to support or oppose the UAW. We believe most Fuyao associates prefer to continue working with Fuyao directly and do not support the union.”