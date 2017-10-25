KPD issue missing endangered person

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Police issued an endangered missing person on their Facebook page Wednesday.

According to the Kettering Police, Christy Bombatch was last seen at home around 2:00 a.m. on Cordell Drive and they used her cell phone’s GPS to try and find her but from what they can tell her phone is turned off.

Police describer her as a 52-year-old white female, with brown hair and brown eyes, about 5 feet and 4 inches and around 160 pounds.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please call 911 or KPD at 296-2555.