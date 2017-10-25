Miami County reminds you to get your Veteran ID card

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami County Recorder’s Office is reminding those who live in the county to get their Veteran ID cards.

The cards are available through the Miami County Recorder’s Office at a cost of $1.

You must have your original card or an official certified copy of your DD-214. Veterans with a discharge status of “honorable” or “general, under honorable conditions” are eligible to receive a Veteran ID card.

According to the Recorder’s Office, the cards can be used as an alternate identification to vote as well as obtaining discounts and benefits at participating retailers.

To schedule an appointment contact the  Miami County Recorder’s OFfice at 937-440-6040. If you need a copy of your DD-214 call the Miami County Veteran’s Services Office at 937-440-8126.

