Ohio man gets 46 years for conviction in double slaying

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man has been sentenced to 46 years in prison after pleading guilty to fatally shooting his estranged girlfriend and a man living at the home where she’d taken refuge with friends after her life had been threatened.

The Columbus Dispatch reports 49-year-old John Henry, of Clarksburg in Ross County, was sentenced Tuesday immediately after pleading guilty to aggravated murder and kidnapping for the October 2016 slayings of 43-year-old Nikki Caudill and 53-year-old Timothy Carney in the basement of a Columbus home.

Prosecutors say Carney was among a group of people living in the home and that Henry held him at gunpoint until Caudill came home.

Henry declined to say anything before sentencing. His attorney wasn’t immediately available for comment Wednesday.