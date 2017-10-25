Ohio middle school teacher found stabbed to death in home

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio middle school teacher has been found stabbed to death in her home.

Police responding to a 911 call found 49-year-old Melinda Pleskovic in her Strongsville home Monday night with stab wounds to her back. She was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

A man who identified himself as Pleskovic’s husband told 911 dispatchers that people had been trying to break into their home “all year.”

Cleveland.com reports police went to the home once in January for reports of a theft, twice in July and September for “suspicious situations” and last week when an unknown man tried to enter the home.

Pleskovic had taught in the Strongsville school district for 27 years. District officials say they are unable to comment on the ongoing investigation.

