Police need help identifying witness from BP incident

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Police need your help identifying a witness to Tuesday’s incident at the BP gas station.

The Kettering Police Department posted a video of a suspect robbing a BP gas station while carrying a large knife at the employee.

The police department posted a new video Wednesday of a person in the gas station who witnessed the incident and need your help identifying her.

If you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to call the Kettering Police Department at (937) 296-2555.