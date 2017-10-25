Police need help identifying witness from BP incident

By Published: Updated:
Facebook: Kettering Police Department Surveillance Video

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) –   Police need your help identifying a witness to Tuesday’s incident at the BP gas station.

The Kettering Police Department posted a video of a suspect robbing a BP gas station while carrying a large knife at the employee.

READ MORE: Suspect robs gas station while carrying a large knife

The police department posted a new video Wednesday of a person in the gas station who witnessed the incident and need your help identifying her.

If you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to call the Kettering Police Department at (937) 296-2555.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s