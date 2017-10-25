Police search for Chipotle robbery suspects

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for two suspects who robbed the same Chipotle restaurant twice in the Miami Valley.

The Butler Township Police Department said the robbers carried handguns into the Chipotle restaurant on the 6750 block of Miller Lane September 24 and October 22.

According to police, the suspects entered the restaurant near closing time and wore sweatshirts with hoods and rubber gloves, showed their handguns and directed the employees to show them money in the safe. Police say no one was hurt in either of these two robberies.

The suspects were driving a white 300 Chrysler sedan September 24 and then a maroon SUV or crossover type vehicle October 22, according to police.

Butler Township Police Department is asking assistance from the public in helping to identify the suspects shown in the attached videos. Anyone with information can contact the Butler Township Police Department at 937-890-2671 or to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP (7867) or through the Crime Stoppers website or app by going to http://www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.