Springboro City Schools holding public forum on levy

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springboro school district is holding a public forum Tuesday night regarding a substitute levy on the November ballot.

If the 7.4-mill levy passes it’s expected to raise more than $7.9 million for the district.

Under the levy, also known as Issue 18 the district would collect more tax dollars as new homes and buildings are developed. According to the district, it won’t raise taxes for existing taxpayers unless reappraisals occur or the county board of tax review makes any changes.

The levy would also be permanent and not up for renewal every five years.

“It’s 18-percent of the budget. Can you imagine 18-percent less teachers? 18-percent less school buses? For us not to be able to know if we would have that money every five years doesn’t make financial sense,” said Superintendent Dan Schroer.

The forum will be in the auditorium of the Springboro High School at 7p.m. Tuesday. The levy would replace an existing one which expires in 2018.