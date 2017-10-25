Springboro City Schools holding public forum on levy

By Published: Updated:
(WDTN Photo)

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springboro school district is holding a public forum Tuesday night regarding a substitute levy on the November ballot.

If the 7.4-mill levy passes it’s expected to raise  more than $7.9 million for the district.

Under the levy, also known as Issue 18 the district would collect more tax dollars as new homes and buildings are developed. According to the district, it won’t raise taxes for existing taxpayers unless reappraisals occur or the county board of tax review makes any changes.

The levy would also be permanent and not up for renewal every five years.

“It’s 18-percent of the budget. Can you imagine 18-percent less teachers? 18-percent less school buses? For us not to be able to know if we would have that money every five years doesn’t make financial sense,” said Superintendent Dan Schroer.

The forum will be in the auditorium of the Springboro High School at 7p.m. Tuesday.

The levy would replace an existing one which expires in 2018.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s