Trotwood imposes 6-month moratorium on medical marijuana

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – In a 4 to 1 vote, Trotwood City Council members voted to impose a 6-month moratorium on medical marijuana.

Residents on both sides of the issue are speaking up. Some say it could bring jobs to area, but others say there’s too much of a stigma associated with the drug.

“It can open up the door,” Arnita Peavy said. “And be a gateway to other issues.”

“We should be on the front,” Erenest Curry said. “End of this new industry.”

Council members are pressing pause on medical marijuana and instead using the next 6 months to research to the issue further and see if it’s a good fit for Trotwood.

“It was important for us to have the moratorium in place,” Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald said. “Because we’ve done the survey. We’ve heard from our citizens as to what they feel.”

According to survey results from about 200 people, 78 percent say they would support having a medical marijuana cultivator in Trotwood, but 21 percent said no.

Residents on both sides agree Trotwood needs jobs and Mayor McDonald says that’s been her focus since day one.

“We’re looking at small manufacturing,” Mayor McDonald said. “We’re looking at anything that creates a living wage for our citizens. That’s the area that we are focusing all of our attention on.”