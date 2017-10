DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Baseball is America’s favorite pastime but which city houses the best games?

According to Wallet Hub’s 2017 Best Baseball Cities study, New York was rated number one and Cincinnati made the top 10 on the list, sitting at number 8 in overall best baseball cities.

Dayton is number 37 on the overall baseball list and is ranked number 151 on the Minor League baseball rank list.

