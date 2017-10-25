WATCH: Air force mom surprises daughter at school

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – It was a special day for a Huber Heights kindergartner.

Her mother, Mollee Fournier just returned home from Qatar and decided to surprise her daughter at Rushmore Elementary school in Huber Heights.

“Its felt like a very a long time. I’m ready to get in there and squeeze her,” said Fournier before she surprised her daughter.

It’s been a long wait for the family and they can’t wait to spend more time together.

“They constantly asked for mommy. As a father what do you do when they do that?,” said Stephen Fournier.

The answer: gives them the biggest surprise of their young lives.