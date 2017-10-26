AAA: Drivers need winter emergency kits

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As we are now officially in the fall season, it’s not too late to think about a winter emergency kit for your car.

Triple A advises drivers to start to collect and put items together a winter emergency kit and to check your car before winter.

AAA offers vehicle inspections at all AAA Tire & Auto locations and you do not have to have a membership or appointment for this service.

“AAA recommends motorists use a simple checklist to determine their vehicle’s fall and winter maintenance needs,” says AAA Public Affairs Manager, Cindy Antrican. “Many of the items on the list can be inspected by a car owner in less than an hour, but others should be performed by a certified technician.”

Here are some examples of what to have in your car during the winter season:

Blanks

Snow shovel

Extra warm clothes

Ice scraper with a brush

Window washer solvent

For a list of AAA winter driving tips, click here.