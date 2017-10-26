AAA: Drivers need winter emergency kits

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  As we are now officially in the fall season, it’s not too late to think about a winter emergency kit for your car.

Triple A advises drivers to start to collect and put items together a winter emergency kit and to check your car before winter.

AAA offers vehicle inspections at all AAA Tire & Auto locations and you do not have to have a membership or appointment for this service.

“AAA recommends motorists use a simple checklist to determine their vehicle’s fall and winter maintenance needs,” says AAA Public Affairs Manager, Cindy Antrican. “Many of the items on the list can be inspected by a car owner in less than an hour, but others should be performed by a certified technician.”

Here are some examples of what to have in your car during the winter season:

  • Blanks
  • Snow shovel
  • Extra warm clothes
  • Ice scraper with a brush
  • Window washer solvent

For a list of AAA winter driving tips, click here.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s