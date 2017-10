XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – One restaurant in Beavercreek is raising money for a non-profit group helping domestic violence and sexual assault victims.

City Barbeque is donating 25 percent of their sales to the group and if you would like to donate to this cause you can bring in the flyer or get a flyer from the Family Violence Prevention Center’s Facebook page.

The restaurant located in the 2330 block of North Fairfield Road is hosting the fundraiser Thursday, October 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.