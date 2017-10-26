Dog missing piece of his tail after argument

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for a man and a woman after a dog in Dayton was injured after an argument.

Police were called to the 1300 block of Valley Street after 10:00 pm Wednesday night when someone called 911 and said someone used a pole to cut off part of his pit bull’s tail.

According to a police report on the incident, officers arrived and spoke with a man who told them he was in his backyard with the dog when he heard a man yelling at a woman in the alley directly behind his house.

The resident told officers he heard a man yell “shut up” at a woman and then he heard what he described as someone being punched. The dog then ran to the fence and started to bark.

The man said he then heard his dog whimpering and when he turned to see what was happening he saw the man pull a pole from the ground where the dog was located. The resident told police he heard the man yell at the female, “This is your fault.” The couple then began walking toward Stanley Avenue.

The resident went to see why the dog was whimpering and discovered part of the dog’s tail was missing. He searched the fence line and found the piece that had been cut off. He bandaged the wound and called police.

Officers searched the alley and surrounding areas but did not find anyone in the area. The victim was unable to give a description of the man and woman to police.

The case is still under investigation.