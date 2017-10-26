Fall cocktail recipes

Barm Brack
2 oz. Irish Whiskey
.5 oz. Allspice Dram
.5 oz. toasted raisin syrup
.5 oz. cream
1 egg yolk
Glass: Cocktail
Ice: None
Garnish: Nutmeg
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add all of the remaining ingredients except the garnish and shake well. Strain the drink into a chilled snifter and garnish with the nutmeg.
Peanut Butter Cup Martini (Subject to change, I am still playing with it)
1 1⁄2 oz Chocolate Vodka
1 oz Frangelico
3⁄4 oz Chocolate liqueur
1⁄2 oz Cream
Glass: Cocktail
Ice: None
Garnish: Peanut Butter Cup
Pour the ingredients into a shaker and fill with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into the cocktail glass.