Fall cocktail recipes

Barm Brack

2 oz. Irish Whiskey

.5 oz. Allspice Dram

.5 oz. toasted raisin syrup

.5 oz. cream

1 egg yolk

Glass: Cocktail

Ice: None

Garnish: Nutmeg

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add all of the remaining ingredients except the garnish and shake well. Strain the drink into a chilled snifter and garnish with the nutmeg.

Peanut Butter Cup Martini (Subject to change, I am still playing with it)

1 1⁄2 oz Chocolate Vodka

1 oz Frangelico

3⁄4 oz Chocolate liqueur

1⁄2 oz Cream

Glass: Cocktail

Ice: None

Garnish: Peanut Butter Cup

Pour the ingredients into a shaker and fill with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into the cocktail glass.