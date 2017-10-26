Local experts encouraged by President’s announcement

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – We’ve already reported the Miami Valley is at the forefront of the nation’s opioid crisis – so local recovery experts were watching the president’s announcement closely.

Brigid’s Path is the first in Ohio specifically aimed at caring for newborns addicted to drugs. Staff members gathered around the TV, Thursday, to watch the announcement that declared the problem a national emergency.

Executive director Jill Kingston said they’re encouraged the problem is being taken seriously at the highest level.

“The babies are often overlooked in this epidemic,” Kingston said. “They’re losing parents, they’re struggling with their own struggles, and the families are falling apart. And so knowing that now they have national attention, they have a voice out there that’s going to actually help them get help is amazing.”

The president and the first lady spoke specifically to the impact the crisis is having on children and newborns.