Local library hosts weekend book sale

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Movies, books and other items will be for sale at a local library starting Thursday, October 26.

The Centerville Library is hosting the book sale from Thursday, October 26 to Saturday October 28 selling various items between $1 to $5.

If you would like to attend the book sale but do not have a membership, you can get one at the library or fill out a form online.

Check out the times for the book sale below:

Thursday, October 26 5:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

Friday, October 27 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 28 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.