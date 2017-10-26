Miamisburg Schools hopeful voters will pass levy

By Published:

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN)- The 6.7 million dollar renewable levy, if passed, would last for the next five years.

School officials say the money will go towards operating costs such as salaries, utilities and classroom materials.

When a levy is renewed, taxes do not go up.

Currently the 6.7 million dollars makes up 13 percent of the schools budget.

Miamisburg City Schools Treasurer, Tina Hageman says passing the levy is vital.

“If you lose 6.7 million, it’s a lot to lose from your annual budget,” said Hageman. She explained, “We need to keep class sizes low so we can provide the additional services and transportation services for all of our students. It’s things of that nature.”

It’s unclear what exactly would have to happen if the levy fails as far as staffing is concerned.

 

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s