Moraine Police look for Subway robbery suspect

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Moraine Police are looking for a man who robbed a Subway restaurant with a gun on Wednesday night.

Police say the suspect walked into the Subway in the 5600 block of Springboro Pike just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

The man pointed a gun at employees and demanded money from the register.

The suspect is described as a white man, appearing to be in his 20’s or early 30’s. He is short to average height with a stocky build. The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black shorts.

Police say he appears to have either light facial hair of tattoos on his face, or possibly both. The suspect was also wearing a red bandana around his face and neck.

Authorities say the suspect faces aggravated robbery charges.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Moraine Police Department at 937-535-1166 or Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).