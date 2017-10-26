Moraine Police look for Subway robbery suspect

By Published:
Suspect wanted for armed robbery at Subway on Springboro Pike (Photo: Moraine Police Dept.)

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Moraine Police are looking for a man who robbed a Subway restaurant with a gun on Wednesday night.

Police say the suspect walked into the Subway in the 5600 block of Springboro Pike just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

The man pointed a gun at employees and demanded money from the register.

The suspect is described as a white man, appearing to be in his 20’s or early 30’s. He is short to average height with a stocky build. The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black shorts.

Police say he appears to have either light facial hair of tattoos on his face, or possibly both. The suspect was also wearing a red bandana around his face and neck.

Authorities say the suspect faces aggravated robbery charges.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Moraine Police Department at 937-535-1166 or Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s