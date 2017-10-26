New library to come to Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A groundbreaking ceremony took place in Dayton to make space for a new library Thursday.

The Southeast Branch Library will combine the Belmont and East Branches near Belmont High School.

A crowd gathered for the event and saw pictures of the new library.

The new library will cost around $187 million and the construction project is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.

For an interior view of the library, click here.

New library groundbreaking ceremony View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (WDTN Photo/ Dominic Wilson) (WDTN Photo/ Dominic Wilson) (WDTN Photo/ Dominic Wilson)