Oregon District residents frustrated ahead of Hauntfest

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Hauntfest will soon be taking over the Oregon District in downtown Dayton.

Many of those going will be parking in the neighborhoods, leaving some homeowners without a place to park.

There’s paid parking in the business district, but residents say it’s not enough and its not helping residents.

“I don’t think it’s going to help a whole lot to be honest. There’s not enough parking for it to make a difference,” said Benjamin Wathen.

Parking costs $3 for those who beat the weekend rush.

Officials from the Oregon District are asking people to park in area garages and encourage people to utilize the RTA.

Still, resident Benjamin Wathen who has lived in the Oregon District for 3 years, expects serious traffic in his neighborhood.

“During things like that, with different events or even the weekends it’s really difficult to try and park anywhere near your house.”

Hauntfest starts at 7:00pm on Saturday, the 28th. The event runs through midnight.

Residents anticipate the struggle to find parking any given night and say extra measures for Hauntfest wouldn’t hurt.

“They need to reserve some parking in other areas or open up more meters further away,” said Wathen.

If you do plan to attend Hauntfest, organizers recommend taking the bus or utilize ride sharing apps like Uber or Lyft.

We reached out to neighborhood leadership to see if they had plans to improve parking for residents, and did not hear back.