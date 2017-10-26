Police look for driver who crashed after chase

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Butler Township Police are looking for a driver who led officers on a chase before crashing.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say a car hit another vehicle. Officers followed the car that caused the collision before trying to pull the car over.

When officers turned on their lights, the car sped off.

The car crashed a short time later near the intersection of Stop Eight Road and N. Dixie Drive.

Police say the driver ran away.

There were two passengers inside the car. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say neither of those people will face charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Butler Township Police.