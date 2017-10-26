Police to use traffic cameras to find cause of Moraine crash

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Police say they’ll review footage from traffic cameras to learn the cause of a three-vehicle crash in Moraine.

It happened just before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Springboro Pike and Dorothy Lane.

Two SUVs and a City of Moraine backhoe were involved in the crash.

Police say black SUV was going north on Springboro Pike. A white SUV was going south on Springboro Pike, and attempted to turn left onto Dorothy Lane. The backhoe was waiting at the light at Dorothy Lane to go south on Springboro Pike.

Police believe one of the vehicles ran a red light causing the crash, but authorities aren’t sure which vehicle is to blame.

After reviewing the traffic camera footage, police say citations will be issued to the driver at fault.

One person suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Northbound lanes of Springboro Pike and eastbound lanes of Dorothy Lane were closed due to the crash. All lanes have since reopened.