President to address opioid addiction, Dayton on forefront of crisis

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — President Donald Trump is expected to tackle the opioid crisis Thursday declaring a national emergency to fight the problem.

The announcement directly relates to the Miami Valley. Dayton is at the forefront of the drug crisis and has often been nicknamed the nation’s heroin capital.

This year alone, Montgomery County has had more than 500 overdose deaths, and Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer says the county is on track to surpass 800 by the end of the year.

In a speech at the White House on the nation’s drug epidemic, the president will give his recommendations on ways to combat the problem. He will be joined by governors of several states.

Nationally, the number of overdose deaths has more than quadrupled since 1999, according to the CDC. The CDC reports in 2015 more than 22,000 people died from overdoses.

It’s not clear yet what time President Trump will make his address. 2 NEWS will stream the speech live.