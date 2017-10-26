President Trump recognizes local family fostering kids impacted by opiates

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – President Trump declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency Thursday, and one Miami Valley family got a front row seat.

The President mentioned the Miami Valley family by name, recognizing them for their help in the fight against opioids. The family has fostered multiple kids directly impacted by drugs.

For the past 8 years, Jessie and Cyndi Swafford have been fostering kids born addicted to drugs, including opioids and heroin. Thursday, the Swafford Family was introduced to the nation by President Trump who is now urging other families who want to help to follow in their foot steps.

“Jessie and Cyndi Swafford of Dayton, Ohio,” President Trump said. “Have provided a loving and stable home to children affected by the opioid crisis.”

Since 2007, the Swafford family have been taking care of babies born addicted to drugs. 2 NEWS spoke with the couple back in May and Thursday President Trump took notice of their effort, asking others to follow suit.

“I am calling on every American to join the ranks of guardian angels, like Chief Newnan and the Swaffords,” President Trump said. “Who help lift up the people of our great nation.”

“This is the crisis that’s going on with foster care right now, ” Cyndi Swafford said. “So that by nature makes it important to us.”

Swafford spoke to 2 NEWS over the phone Thursday after she and her family visited the White House where President Trump issued a public health emergency.

“We really wanted to impact the system,” Swafford said. “Because we wanted to make sure other children didn’t go through what our children went through.”

Cyndi left the workplace to become a stay at home mom after recognizing the special needs that come with caring for children suffering from withdrawal.

“It’s a small contribution,” Swafford said. “But we realize that any child this is effected is one less child that’s alone or looking for a family.”

After President Trump signed the declaration, he let both Swafford sons keep the pens he used to sign it.