Restaurants push voters to pass ‘brunch bill’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Restaurants in the Oregon district and downtown Dayton are urging voters to pass a referendum that would allow earlier liquor sales on Sundays.

According to officials, Issue 11 on the November ballot for voters in Dayton’s Precinct 1B would allow restaurants in most of the Oregon district and part of downtown Dayton to sell liquor starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays, an hour earlier than currently allowed.

“Our Sunday brunch is one of our busiest days of the week,” said Steve Tieber, co-owner of The Dublin Pub, which is located in the Oregon district.

Tieber pushed for the referendum, also known as the “brunch bill,” to appear on the November ballot. Right now, his restaurant can only start selling liquor past 11 a.m., an hour after opening for brunch.

“Naturally, people come in and they ask, ‘Why can’t we sell?'” Tieber said. “Well, because it’s a state law.”

The change could encourage other restaurants in the neighborhood to open earlier on Sundays, Tieber said.

With the growing popularity of brunch, local leaders say they believe it’s a good opportunity to boost business.

“Restaurants have gotten on to this trend, and a lot of them are serving brunch now,” said Holly Allen of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce. “And so this is an opportunity for them to just take advantage of an extra hour and bring in some more of those sales.”

The change would also allow festivals to sell liquor earlier on Sundays, Tieber said.

Tieber said he believes the change would benefit the entire neighborhood.

“We want to create jobs, and we want to be able to improve the quality of our own place,” he said. “Yes, that includes increasing revenue, but we’re talking about brunch. We’re talking about 10 a.m. on a Sunday.”