AG speaks about combating opioid crisis

NEW YORK (WDTN) – Attorney General Jeff Sessions is speaking at JFK International Airport Friday about the effort to combat the opioid crisis.

The remarks come one day after President Trump declared the crisis a public health emergency.

A Miami Valley family was mentioned in Trump’s speech Thursday for their efforts in the battle against opioids.

“Jessie and Cyndi Swafford of Dayton, Ohio,” President Trump said. “Have provided a loving and stable home to children affected by the opioid crisis.”

Since 2007, the Swafford family have been taking care of babies born addicted to drugs. 2 NEWS spoke with the couple back in May and Thursday President Trump took notice of their effort, asking others to follow suit.

“I am calling on every American to join the ranks of guardian angels, like Chief Newnan and the Swaffords,” President Trump said. “Who help lift up the people of our great nation.”