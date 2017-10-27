Caught on cam: Car rams protesters

(NBC News) Police in Southern California have arrested a man on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after he was caught on camera ramming his car through a line of protesters.

The video shows 56-year-old Daniel Wenzek lean on the horn as his car moves slowly through the crowd of about 200 protesters.

Some of the protesters jumped on the hood of the car and banged on the vehicle before he hit the gas and police intervened.

Police say no one was seriously injured.

Protesters had gathered to draw attention to the temporary protected status for many residents from Central America that they believe is in danger under President Trump.

