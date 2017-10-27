Coats for Kids has more than 1,000 coats to give away

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Just in time for cooler weather WDTN is holding the 34th Annual Coats for Kids Drive.

Distribution of the coats is happening at St. Vincent de Paul’s community store and will last until coats run out.

It's almost time for the @WDTN #CoatsforKids distribution! Thanks to your generosity, we have more than 1,000 coats to hand out! pic.twitter.com/K8QeqgL8fP — Catherine Ross (@CatherineRossTV) October 27, 2017

In the 34 years of the program we’ve collected and given out close to a half million coats and winter accessories. Many of those are going to people who use services at St. Vincent de Paul.

Need spikes this time of year and the organization is currently serving more than 260 men, women and children in its shelters.

You don’t have to be child or a shelter guest to receive a coat Friday. Anyone in need can pick one up until supplies run out.

You’re asked to show proof of need like your SNAP card or documentation from Job and Family Services.

This year WDTN collected more than 1,000 coats.