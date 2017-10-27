Dayton Police investigate shooting near crash scene

By Published:
Police investigate a shooting near a crash scene on Gettysburg Ave. in Dayton (Photo: Bear Everett)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found near the scene of a crash in Dayton.

A car involved in a crash on N. Gettysburg Ave. is towed away (Photo: Bear Everett)

An officer found an abandoned car in the 2700 block of N. Gettysburg Avenue, near Glenbrook Drive, just after midnight.

Minutes later, officers responded to a scene nearby on Wentworth Avenue where they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man said someone shot him in the back. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries.

Police are working to learn if the crash and the shooting are related.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s