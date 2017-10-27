Dayton Police investigate shooting near crash scene

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found near the scene of a crash in Dayton.

An officer found an abandoned car in the 2700 block of N. Gettysburg Avenue, near Glenbrook Drive, just after midnight.

Minutes later, officers responded to a scene nearby on Wentworth Avenue where they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man said someone shot him in the back. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries.

Police are working to learn if the crash and the shooting are related.