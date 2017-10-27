Clark County Deputy who shot newspaper photographer back to work

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A Clark County sheriff’s deputy has returned to work after being placed on paid administrative leave for shooting a newspaper photographer when he mistook a camera for a gun in September.

Clark County Sheriff Deborah Burchett confirmed to 2 NEWS that 25-year-old Clark County deputy Jacob Shaw is now working in the Clark County Jail after the shooting of New Carlisle News photographer Andrew Grimm, who had stopped to take a photograph of a traffic stop. Shaw returned to work on October 21.

The shooting continues to be investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Sheriff Burchett told 2 NEWS once the BCI investigation is complete her office will conduct its own investigation.

In video captured by Shaw’s body camera, you can see the Deputy get out of his car and fire at Grimm. The video is this article has been edited and shows only a portion of the video released by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Grimm was released the next day after surgery.

