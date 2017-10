HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A dog died in a fire at a house in Harrison Township.

Firefighters responded to a call in the 2600 block of Grant Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on Friday on reports of a house fire.

When crews arrived, they found fire in the bedroom of the home.

The people inside were able to get out unharmed, but a puppy died in the fire.

Fire officials say the bed caught on fire, adding the fire may have been caused by careless smoking.

The cause is under investigation.