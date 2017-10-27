Firefighters urge homeowners to install carbon monoxide detectors

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – As people start heating their homes and cars as the temperatures drop, firefighters want to make sure families are protecting themselves from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Carbon monoxide detectors can be life-saving, according to experts. Keith Knisley, battalion chief for Huber Heights Division of Fire, said he has responded to many homes that do not have them.

“We go into a lot of houses still unfortunately that either have them and they’re not working, or they don’t have them at all,” Knisley said. “And if you have any sort of gas-operated appliances, you need to have one of these detectors in your house.”

He and his crew respond to CO calls as often as every few days in the winter, he said.

Knisley urges people to have at least one carbon monoxide detector on each floor of the home. The batteries inside should be changed every six months, he said, and if the detector is electric, it needs a working battery backup.

“The only way you’ll ever know that you’re having some sort of an issue is if you have a detector,” Knisley said.

But to keep your detectors from going off, it’s important to never heat up cars or run small motors inside your garage and have all gas-operated appliances serviced each year, Knisley said. Even small amounts of carbon monoxide over long periods of time can cause health problems, he added.

“Those low amounts of CO build up and build up in your system, and that’s where we’re getting into the problem,” Knisley said.

It’s easy to mistake carbon monoxide poisoning symptoms for a common cold, Knisley said. Symptoms include headaches and dizziness.