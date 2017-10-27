Fourth graders protest for longer trick-or-treating

BROOK PARK, Ohio (AP) — An unusually young group of protesters have taken up their cause in an Ohio city.

Fourth-grade students from Brook Park Memorial Elementary School marched to City Hall Thursday for longer trick-or-treating hours. The students wanted to extend their time by 30 minutes in Brook Park, which would have trick-of-treating run from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Close to 200 children signed a petition for the change and brought it to Democratic Mayor Tom Coyne. After meeting with the protesters, Coyne decided to grant their wishes.

The march was part of a lesson on government, and Coyne says he was happy to play a part.

Coyne says those wanting to make a difference and a change in their communities need to get involved.

