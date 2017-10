DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Getting your hands on the new iPhone X is proving to be difficult already.

Preorders for the smartphone opened at 12:01 a.m. pacific time Friday which is a week ahead of the November 3 release date and initial supply sold out in just a few minutes.

The latest apple smartphone comes in just two colors, silver and space gray.

A $999 price tag comes with the latest Apple phone.