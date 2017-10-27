Man found guilty in 2016 rape and kidnapping case of a minor

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man accused in the kidnapping and rape of a minor in September 2016 has been found guilty.

Randy Stanaford was found guilty on the charges by a Montgomery County jury Friday.

Stanaford was indicted October 13 by a grand jury on charges of kidnapping and rape after an attack on an 11-year-old September 26.

Stanaford pleaded not guilty to the charges October 12 and was given a bond of $250,000.

READ MORE: Bus Stop attack suspect pleads not guilty

Prosecutors said on Monday, September 26, 2016, the 11-year-old victim was waiting for her school bus near the intersection of Edgar and Heaton Avenues, in Dayton. Stanaford took the victim at knifepoint to an area near a house and sexually assaulted her. After the defendant left the scene, the victim ran home and called 911.

READ MORE: Investigators: Bus stop rape suspect used knife in attack

2 NEWS is still in the courtroom and will have all the details on this story starting with First at 4.