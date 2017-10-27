Man found guilty in 2016 rape and kidnapping case of a minor

By Published: Updated:
(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The man accused in the kidnapping and rape of a minor in September 2016 has been found guilty.

Randy Stanaford mugshot/Montgomery County Jail

Randy Stanaford was found guilty on the charges by a Montgomery County jury Friday.

Stanaford was indicted October 13 by a grand jury on charges of kidnapping and rape after an attack on an 11-year-old September 26.

Stanaford pleaded not guilty to the charges October 12 and was given a bond of $250,000.

READ MORE: Bus Stop attack suspect pleads not guilty

Prosecutors said on Monday, September 26, 2016, the 11-year-old victim was waiting for her school bus near the intersection of Edgar and Heaton Avenues, in Dayton. Stanaford took the victim at knifepoint to an area near a house and sexually assaulted her. After the defendant left the scene, the victim ran home and called 911.

READ MORE: Investigators: Bus stop rape suspect used knife in attack

2 NEWS is still in the courtroom and will have all the details on this story starting with First at 4.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s