Miami County deputies verify sex offender locations ahead of Halloween

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN)– The Miami County Sheriff’s office joined forces with state police today, checking on sex offenders before Halloween.

State police and U.S. marshals joined deputies as early as 6:00am, Friday morning.

To date, there are 146 registered sex offenders in Miami County.

Law enforcement knocked on 146 different doors.

In the programs 6th consecutive year, many offenders expect this type of visit.

“Every road deputy in Miami County is assigned several sex offenders that they are responsible for checking on, quarterly,” Sheriff Dave Duchak.

According to Sheriff Duchak, prior to this sweep, prosecutors charged 12 people in the county for being out compliance with their registration.

Friday, law enforcement confirmed the addresses of 108 offenders.

“We are doing our part to make sure that they are accountable and they are residing where they are supposed to be,” said Sheriff Duchak.

38 offenders did not answer the door. Law enforcement left door hangers with instructions to immediately verify the offenders address.

The sheriff says each year they have seen higher compliance numbers after large scale sweeps