Northeastern Local Schools asks voters to approve bond

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN)– The 7.9 million dollar bond has been 16-months in the making for Northeastern Local Schools.

If the bond passes, tax payers with a home value of $100,000 can expect to spend $295 annually.

The state would contribute 40% of the funding while taxpayers take care of 60%.

The superintendent says the proposed schools would serve more than 3,000 students by 2021.

“It takes everyone getting on board and saying, you know what, people passed levy’s before that helped me get my education and now I need to pay it forward,” said Superintendent John Kronour.

Kronour says the current buildings cannot support modern technology and the buildings are not safe.

The two new schools would be K-12, while the old high schools would be demolished.

 

