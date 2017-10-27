Operation Football Game of the Week 10: Alter at Chaminade Julienne

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two schools battle for the GCL North Division Championship as Alter paid a visit to Chaminade Julienne in our Operation Football Premier Health game of the week.

Let’s just face the obvious. We have two red-hot teams playing in Pacific Northwest-like weather Friday night.

The Alter Knights taking on the CJ Eagles for GCL north title.

Starting with Alter’s first drive Connor Blazelak goes swimming early.

Alter jumps in a boat and is out to a 20-6 lead…stunning CJ at home.

Both of these teams basically swimming to the finish.

Alter wins big on the road 34-6 over CJ.