TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Trotwood came into week 10 in great shape. The Rams were undefeated, had already clinched the GWOC South crown and were number one their division 3 playoff region.

Friday night the Rams played host to a Wayne team that needed a victory to all but guarantee a first-round home playoff game.

Trotwood finishes a perfect regular season with the 14-7 victory over Wayne.