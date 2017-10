DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is dead after a shooting in Dayton.

Police were called to the parking lot of the Kroger in the 1900 block of Needmore Road just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Someone called 911 and said a man had been shot in the head.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The Montgomery County Coroner was called to the scene, where the man was pronounced dead.

Investigators are working to learn if the man shot himself.

No one else was hurt in the shooting.