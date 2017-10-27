RTA makes bus route adjustments

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – RTA bus routes are changing starting November 5.

The company announced the changes Friday after several construction projects almost in completion.

Here is the list of bus route changes from the RTA:

Route 17 – The Webster Street bridge construction is complete and RTA buses will resume normal routing. Also, weekday departure times on all northbound trips will be adjusted by 1-2 minutes to improve on-time performance. Two weekday northbound trip deviations to Brown School at Center at 8:23 a.m. and 12:51 p.m. have been added.

Route 22 – Return route to normal routing on Webster Street for bridge opening.

Route 1 – Saturday westbound trips between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and Saturday eastbound trips between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. will be adjusted by 1-4 minutes.

Route 7 – The previous Saturday southbound trip at Main at Philadelphia at 1:10 p.m. will now depart at 1:02 p.m.

Route 16 – The weekday northbound trip at 5:33 a.m. at Main at Franklin will now depart at 5:30 a.m. And the previous weekday southbound trip at 6:28 a.m. at Smith at Hoke will now depart at 6:24 a.m.

Route 24 – Three weekday northbound trips from Project CURE have been added at 9:08 a.m., 11:38 a.m. and 6:25 p.m. Two additional Saturday northbound trips from Project CURE have been added at 8:09 a.m. and 12:01 p.m. Two additional Sunday northbound trips from Project CURE have been added at 11:09 a.m. and12:21 p.m.

The previous weekday southbound trip at the Northbound Transit Center at 4:44 a.m. will now depart at 4:42 a.m. The weekday southbound trip departing Meijer at State Route 48 are adjusted from 7:10 a.m. to 7:08 a.m., 7:16 p.m. to 7:18 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. to 9:47 p.m. Also, the previous Sunday southbound trip departure at 1:08 p.m. from the Meijer at State Route 48 will now depart at 1:11 p.m.