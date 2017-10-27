Teen found guilty of murder in 2016 shooting death

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was found guilty Friday for the shooting that killed a man in November.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Friday that 18‐year‐old Quentin L. Brown, of Dayton, was found guilty on multiple counts in connection to the shooting death of 32‐year‐old Benjamin Werner on November 26, 2016.

On November 26, 2016, Brown fatally shot Werner, whose body was discovered outside a car on West Norman Avenue in Dayton. Brown was identified and arrested by Dayton Police Detectives the next day.

At the time of the murder, Brown was 17 years old. On December 22, 2016, a motion was filed in Juvenile Court to have the defendant transferred to the Common Pleas Court to be tried as an adult, which was granted.

On May 26, 2017, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted the defendant on:

Two counts of Murder

Two counts of Felonious Assault

Two counts of Aggravated Robbery

One count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle.

Two counts of Having Weapons While Under Disability

The counts of Murder, Felonious Assault and Aggravated Robbery include 3‐year firearm specifications. After a trial, the jury returned verdicts of guilty on all counts and specifications except for the two counts of Having Weapons While Under Disability, which will be heard by the court during a bench trial.

Brown is scheduled to be sentenced on November 21.