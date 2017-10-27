The latest edition of Crime Stoppers Most Wanted

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley Crime Stoppers want your help to find these suspects. If you have any information about these suspects, please call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP, or toll-free 1-800-637-5735. You may phone in tips to Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day, and callers can remain anonymous. In addition to the hotline, tips can also be submitted online at http://www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com, or through the mobile app “p3 tips.”

Jarrod Dale Jones

Jarrod Dale Jones is wanted by the Dayton Police Department for Felony Domestic Violence. 38 years old, 5’10”, 130 lbs. Last known address of 40 Daniel St, Dayton Ohio.

 

 

 

 

 

Calvin J Wilson

Calvin J. Wilson is wanted by The Dayton Police Department for Felonious Assault. 36 years old. Last known address of 1388 Meredith Dr, Cincinnati Ohio.

 

 

 

 

 

 

The following suspect were caught on camera:

Photo provided by Dayton Police Department

This male is suspected of robbing four Dollar Store locations over the past 18 days. The first robbery occurred at the Dollar General store at 2312 N. Main Street at 9:00 a.m. on October 9. He  is also suspected of robbing the Dollar General store at 888 S. Gettysburg Ave. at 9:00 a.m. on October 21st.  Then on October 22nd, the male is suspected of robbing both Family Dollar at 1431 Wayne Ave. at 11:00 a.m. and the Family Dollar at 645 Troy St. at 8:30 p.m.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This male is suspected of robbing the Family Dollar Store on the 3220 block of Salem Avenue around 7:55 p.m. October 26. The suspect went to the cash register to purchase a Dr. Pepper, and when the cashier opened the drawer, he reached into the pocket of his hooded sweatshirt and pointed an unknown object at the clerk through his clothing. The suspect then told the cashier “Give me the money”. The cashier complied and the suspect fled westbound on foot on W. Hillcrest Avenue, then south on Kipling Drive. The suspect is a black male approximately 20 years old, 6’03”, 170 lbs.  He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and a black, red, and white cap.

