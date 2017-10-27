Trucks, motorcycles ride to funeral home in memory of crash victim

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Friends and family gathered Friday to pay tribute to one of the victims of Sunday’s deadly motorcycle crash in Spring Valley.

Before the visitation for 25-year-old Sherill Cruea, people came together in Xenia for a 10-mile truck and motorcycle convoy leading to the funeral home in Fairborn. According to family members, Cruea had a pickup truck of her own and was a frequent motorcycle rider.

Cruea was riding in a motorcycle Sunday night with her boyfriend, 23-year-old Brook Fudge, when the two collided with a car and were killed near U.S. 42 and Spring Valley-Paintersville Road. It’s an intersection many neighbors have told 2 News they consider dangerous and in need of changes.

“They were great people,” said Ashton Adams, a friend of the crash victims. “They didn’t deserve what happened to them. We’re all just trying to keep their memories, keep everything we used to do alive.”

“Everybody’s going to need everybody at this hard time,” said Heather Combs, who helped organize the convoy. “To be there for each other and to show everybody how much of a great person that she was and how he was.

Organizers are trying to put together another similar ride for the other victim in the crash, Brook Fudge, Combs said. His visitation and funeral are set for 11 a.m. Monday at McColaugh Funeral Home in Xenia.