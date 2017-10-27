Vehicle flips after early morning Dayton crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A vehicle ended up on its top after a two-vehicle crash at a Dayton intersection on Friday morning.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Salem and Cambridge Avenues.

One vehicle ended up on its top, while the other suffered heavy front end damage.

Police say it appears a sedan rear-ended an SUV, forcing the SUV into the pole. The RTA pole was damaged by the impact.

Authorities shut down the intersection for cleanup. RTA was also called to the scene to assess the damage to the pole.

Salem Ave. Crash View as list View as gallery Open Gallery 2 vehicles damaged in a crash on Salem Ave. (Photo: Zev Orenstein) A vehicle flipped on its top after a crash in Dayton (Photo: Zev Orenstein) 2 vehicles damaged in a crash on Salem Ave. (Photo: Zev Orenstein) A fire hydrant damaged by a crash on Salem Ave. (Photo: Zev Orenstein) 2 vehicles damaged in a crash on Salem Ave. (Photo: Zev Orenstein)

The impact of the crash snapped a fire hydrant off its moorings and left it lying several feet away in the front yard of a home.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to local hospitals. Police say all injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Police are still waiting to interview the drivers of both vehicles about the crash. The cause is under investigation.